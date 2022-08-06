Sign up
Photo 1950
I saw the light
I am not a religious person. I work in a religious institution . I saw this during a ceremony and liked the light.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1950
photos
146
followers
26
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
3rd August 2022 9:00am
Tags
iphone
,
snapseed
JackieR
ace
Did any of the congregation notice??
August 6th, 2022
