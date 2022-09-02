Previous
feel more optimistic by spanner
Photo 1960

feel more optimistic

2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
moni kozi ace
It is a fact that in order to go up, you first need to go down. I'm glad you're on the way up!
The detail in those frail transparent wings! And the light dust in those hairs...
September 2nd, 2022  
