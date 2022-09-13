Sign up
Photo 1965
Can you see
The sad face? I can't un-see it now.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
1
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1965
photos
138
followers
25
following
538% complete
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th September 2022 6:15pm
Tim H Graves
1964 Chevy ?
September 13th, 2022
