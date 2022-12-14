Sign up
Photo 1982
Rural Australia
as seen through a vintage LOMO LCA and expired film
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1982
photos
136
followers
25
following
543% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark
Privacy
Public
Tags
expired-film
,
film-lives
