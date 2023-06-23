Previous
FIRE! by spanner
Photo 2092

FIRE!

Nothing to worry about, it's a controlled burn.
Happy Friday
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
wow , certainly looks scary, but provides lovely backlighting for these trees . Is it really Friday again?!
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise