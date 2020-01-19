Sign up
Arche Scaligere
The Arche Scaligere is a group of five Gothic funerary monuments in Verona, celebrating the Scaliger family, who ruled in Verona from the 13th to the late 14th century.
19th January 2020
Massimo
@spectrum
Hello I'm Massimo and I live in Verona, Italy. Always excited to take part of this community I hope you will continue to join me in...
italy
gothic
tomb
scala
verona
arche
funerary
scaligere
scaliger
