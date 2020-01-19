Previous
Arche Scaligere by spectrum
Arche Scaligere

The Arche Scaligere is a group of five Gothic funerary monuments in Verona, celebrating the Scaliger family, who ruled in Verona from the 13th to the late 14th century.
