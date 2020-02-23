Previous
Next
Summer reflections by sschertenleib
1 / 365

Summer reflections

Today was super busy and it was hailing on and off for the better part of the afternoon. So, here is favorite shot from the past summer. I really loved the reflection of the boat covers in the water.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful repeating pattern!
February 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise