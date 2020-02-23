Sign up
Summer reflections
Today was super busy and it was hailing on and off for the better part of the afternoon. So, here is favorite shot from the past summer. I really loved the reflection of the boat covers in the water.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
105
photos
63
followers
105
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
22nd June 2020 1:24am
Exif
View Info
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful repeating pattern!
February 24th, 2021
