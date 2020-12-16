Previous
Next
The Palouse hills at 65 MPH by sschertenleib
36 / 365

The Palouse hills at 65 MPH

As my daughter was driving today, I played with long exposures of the landscape. These are the wheat fields of the Palouse in Washington State.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a mom and wife by night. My family includes two bearded dragons, a cat, a...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise