My favorite barn by sschertenleib
64 / 365

My favorite barn

Today I didn't get a chance to create or capture a photo. So, I sat down to re-edit another photo. This barn sits among the wheat and I have photographed it during each season.
13th January 2021

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
Samantha
Photo Details

TinaB
Beautiful image - it would great on a wall in a country home.
January 14th, 2021  
