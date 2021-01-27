Previous
Chaos? by sschertenleib
78 / 365

Chaos?

When teachers have a few minutes between grading, we play with the toys in our classrooms. This is my Newton's cradle viewed from the top.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
21% complete

Photo Details

Liane F
great pov
January 28th, 2021  
Lin ace
Awesome pov
January 28th, 2021  
Mel
That's cool!
January 28th, 2021  
