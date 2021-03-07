Previous
Did you find them? by sschertenleib
Did you find them?

My husband and son playing a game they haven't played in a bit. They kept looking up the rules.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
Diana ace
A great story telling shot and title. It has happened to us a few times as well.
March 8th, 2021  
