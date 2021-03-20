Sign up
Previous
Next
130 / 365
Pond art
Not exactly sure what is floating on top of the water, but it made for a wonderfully textured shot.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
0
0
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
130
photos
74
followers
126
following
35% complete
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
19th March 2021 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
