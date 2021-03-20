Previous
Next
Pond art by sschertenleib
130 / 365

Pond art

Not exactly sure what is floating on top of the water, but it made for a wonderfully textured shot.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise