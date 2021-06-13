Sign up
A kestrel visited the neighbor's tree and stayed long enough for me to get a photo. It is a good day.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
1
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
210
photos
92
followers
151
following
57% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
13th June 2021 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
