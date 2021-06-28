Previous
A visitor by sschertenleib
224 / 365

A visitor

When I went out to water, this little guy was on the sidewalk. My daughter immediately come to hold him.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
61% complete

Photo Details

