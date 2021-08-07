Previous
Potential by sschertenleib
252 / 365

Potential

Here is the bud of a sunflower. I loved all of the detail and textures on it. The little bugs were a surprise that I didn't notice until I uploaded the photo.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

