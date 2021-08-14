Previous
Burst of yellow by sschertenleib
254 / 365

Burst of yellow

The smoke is so intense here, you cannot see the valley below. This gorgeous yellow flower is our sunshine for right now.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Samantha

@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Photo Details

