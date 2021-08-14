Sign up
254 / 365
Burst of yellow
The smoke is so intense here, you cannot see the valley below. This gorgeous yellow flower is our sunshine for right now.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
254
photos
95
followers
156
following
69% complete
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Views
1
365
E-M5MarkIII
14th August 2021 7:44am
