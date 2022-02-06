Previous
Signs of spring by sschertenleib
349 / 365

Signs of spring

The winter wheat is coming up as the snow slowly melts away.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Samantha

@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
