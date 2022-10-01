Sign up
Photo 410
Fall arrangement
I went to a fall festival and this was one of the arrangements around the food court.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
1
0
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
410
photos
83
followers
149
following
112% complete
View this month »
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
9
1
365
E-M1MarkIII
1st October 2022 4:12pm
GaryW
Nice composition.
October 2nd, 2022
