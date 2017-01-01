Previous
Hello, 2017!
Hello, 2017!

Never have I ever been so glad to wish a year farewell as I did 2016. Welcome, 2017! Glad to see you!
1st January 2017

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
