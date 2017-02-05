Sign up
36 / 365
Blog Planner Stickers
Got custom stickers printed for our blog planner so we can keep better track of posts and events.
5th February 2017
5th Feb 17
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography.
1500
photos
2
followers
0
following
10% complete
4
2017
XT1585
5th February 2017 4:58pm
Tags
stickers
,
planner
,
blog
,
planner stickers
