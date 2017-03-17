Previous
Not. Heckin. Coming. In. by steelcityfox
76 / 365

Not. Heckin. Coming. In.

It snowed (???) on March 17th. Layla Grace decided that was a good reason to refuse to come into the house.
17th March 2017 17th Mar 17

Fox

@steelcityfox
Photo Details

