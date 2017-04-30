Previous
Layla's First Art All Night! by steelcityfox
108 / 365

Layla's First Art All Night!

Each year, we go to Art All Night, a huge art show in Pittsburgh that anyone can submit art to. It is dog friendly, so Layla Grace got to come with us. She had a lovely time, and we got some wonderful photos of her!
30th April 2017 30th Apr 17

Photo Details

