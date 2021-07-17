Sign up
Photo 994
Ring of fire
Fagradalsfjall, Iceland
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
1
1
Stefano Trezzi
ace
@stefanotrezzi
Italian living in the sandbox. For my second year I am relaxing the rules and will not follow a specific theme
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
17th July 2021 3:17pm
Taffy
ace
WOW! Not only fascinating, but very artistic. Instant fav.
July 18th, 2021
