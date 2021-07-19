Previous
Cinemascope by stefanotrezzi
Photo 996

Cinemascope

Landmannalaugar, Iceland
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Stefano Trezzi

@stefanotrezzi
Italian living in the sandbox. For my second year I am relaxing the rules and will not follow a specific theme
M. Brutus ace
A lovely photo. Very barren landscape. But strangely, I looks something like a golf course without the grass or trees. But there are things that resemble sand traps and bunkers and fairways. That sounds like the name of a novel, "GOLFING IN ICELAND". BTW - Please pardon the babblings of an overheated Southern Californian.
July 20th, 2021  
