Previous
Next
Dark and light by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1138

Dark and light

Seregno, Italy
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Italian living in the sandbox. Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2022, strictly SOOC.
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I can imagine the heat of the evening
July 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Great silhouettes!
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise