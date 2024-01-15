Previous
Beach fly-by by stefanotrezzi
Beach fly-by

Praia de Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Stefano Trezzi

@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
gloria jones ace
Neat action shot
January 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a great beach capture! So many details and the intriguing low flying helicopter make the image very dynamic.
January 15th, 2024  
