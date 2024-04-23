Previous
Reflections by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1260

Reflections

Laguna Shaxa, Atacama, Chile
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Stefano Trezzi

@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
Jane Pittenger
Like the water dripping. “Mirror mirror on the wall…” beautiful
April 24th, 2024  
amyK
Lovely reflection capture
April 24th, 2024  
