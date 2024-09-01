Previous
Sunset by stefanotrezzi
Sunset

Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding beauty
September 1st, 2024  
JuliaE ace
Wonderful shot, captures mood perfectly
September 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous
September 2nd, 2024  
