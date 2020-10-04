Previous
Dravus by stephomy
Photo 1979

Dravus

4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Stephomy

@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my picture using...
Photo Details

sheri
I wonder where this is. I lived in Seattle for 9 years and it your feed brings the feels.
October 7th, 2020  
Stephomy
@sherimiya This was around 11th and Dravus near the top of Queen Anne Hill looking back at Magnolia.
October 7th, 2020  
summerfield ace
wow, what a steep climb!
October 7th, 2020  
