Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1979
Dravus
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stephomy
@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my picture using...
1981
photos
40
followers
71
following
542% complete
View this month »
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
6th October 2020 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
sheri
I wonder where this is. I lived in Seattle for 9 years and it your feed brings the feels.
October 7th, 2020
Stephomy
@sherimiya
This was around 11th and Dravus near the top of Queen Anne Hill looking back at Magnolia.
October 7th, 2020
summerfield
ace
wow, what a steep climb!
October 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close