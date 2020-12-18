Sign up
Photo 2039
Ode to Junko
This shot is for
@jyokota
one of the nicest people on 365project.org
I can't post a picture of a squirrel without thinking of her haha.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
18th December 2020 10:41am
Tags
jy-squirrel
Stephomy
@jyokota
December 19th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
Ah, YOU are too too nice!! Let's photograph squirrels together next time! Oh but that means you have to come to my backyard. And we could practice food photography with all your baking (says she who still remembers that amazing fruit cake you made at Christimastime!)
December 19th, 2020
