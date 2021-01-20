Previous
Lookin' Good by stephomy
Lookin' Good

The pastries I made this morning looked so good I had to take a picture. Which one do you want? Pain au Chocolate, Chocolate Raspberry, Apple Raisin Strudel, Pear Almond Croissant, Cinnamon Swirl, Raisin Custard, or a classic Cinnamon roll?
20th January 2021

Stephomy

@stephomy
