Photo 2064
Lookin' Good
The pastries I made this morning looked so good I had to take a picture. Which one do you want? Pain au Chocolate, Chocolate Raspberry, Apple Raisin Strudel, Pear Almond Croissant, Cinnamon Swirl, Raisin Custard, or a classic Cinnamon roll?
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
0
0
Stephomy
@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my picture using...
2083
photos
41
followers
75
following
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
9th February 2021 8:04am
Privacy
Public
