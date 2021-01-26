Previous
Crash by stephomy
Photo 2066

Crash

Someone threw a rock through a bank window. It may have been the drunk guy I encountered on my way to work at 3am. There wasn't another soul around, and I heard the crash.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Stephomy

@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my picture using...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
You GO to work at 03.00??!!
Glad you stayed safe Stephomy
February 1st, 2021  
Stephomy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I got myself inside the bakery and locked the door before I even shut my umbrella.
February 1st, 2021  
