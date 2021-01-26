Sign up
Photo 2066
Crash
Someone threw a rock through a bank window. It may have been the drunk guy I encountered on my way to work at 3am. There wasn't another soul around, and I heard the crash.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
2
0
Stephomy
@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my picture using...
2072
photos
41
followers
75
following
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
1st February 2021 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
You GO to work at 03.00??!!
Glad you stayed safe Stephomy
February 1st, 2021
Stephomy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I got myself inside the bakery and locked the door before I even shut my umbrella.
February 1st, 2021
