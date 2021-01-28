Previous
Just felt like making cookies today by stephomy
Just felt like making cookies today

The dough is a basic sugar dough with anise seeds added. The ones on the left are strawberry with black pepper, and the ones on the right are figs with buckwheat honey. The little guys have bittersweet chocolate chips on them.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Stephomy

@stephomy
Junko Y ace
Your baking is always so amazing looking! I love anise flavor dough and your flavors sound so interesting. I wish I was your neighbor :) What are th big white chunks? Also -- you might try playing with your white balance and try to go towards more blue and more red? (I just sent you an email also)
January 30th, 2021  
Stephomy
Thanks! The big white chunks are french pearl sugar pieces.

I should in general play more with my white balance. It's the one setting I still have on auto on my camera mostly because I always forget to change it.
January 30th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
I've never even heard of French pearl sugar -- but it reminds me in shape and size and texture of the big salt chunks on the German pretzels so that's what confused me. I tried tweaking your color balance and sent it to you by email. Do you post straight out of camera or do you do any processing?
January 30th, 2021  
