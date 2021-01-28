Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2066
Just felt like making cookies today
The dough is a basic sugar dough with anise seeds added. The ones on the left are strawberry with black pepper, and the ones on the right are figs with buckwheat honey. The little guys have bittersweet chocolate chips on them.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
3
0
Stephomy
@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my picture using...
2067
photos
41
followers
75
following
566% complete
View this month »
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
29th January 2021 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junko Y
ace
Your baking is always so amazing looking! I love anise flavor dough and your flavors sound so interesting. I wish I was your neighbor :) What are th big white chunks? Also -- you might try playing with your white balance and try to go towards more blue and more red? (I just sent you an email also)
January 30th, 2021
Stephomy
Thanks! The big white chunks are french pearl sugar pieces.
I should in general play more with my white balance. It's the one setting I still have on auto on my camera mostly because I always forget to change it.
January 30th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
I've never even heard of French pearl sugar -- but it reminds me in shape and size and texture of the big salt chunks on the German pretzels so that's what confused me. I tried tweaking your color balance and sent it to you by email. Do you post straight out of camera or do you do any processing?
January 30th, 2021
