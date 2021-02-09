Previous
Breakin' The Law by stephomy
Photo 2083

Breakin' The Law

@farmreporter picked a tricky artist for the current artist's challenge. Jeff Wall. Most of his pictures are staged, so is this one, only the subject had no idea. I saw the sign, and knew they were coming, and just waited for the right moment.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Stephomy

Joan Robillard ace
And owner and dog are both thrilled you are taking the picture.
February 9th, 2021  
Wendy ace
Thank you for entering the challenge with this perfectly timed shot.
You are the first and I was getting very worried that no one would enter.
Jeff Wall also did 'regular' photos of things and places so I people who dig a bit would see some of these as well.
February 9th, 2021  
Wendy ace
Do you think he is too tough to use for this challenge?
February 9th, 2021  
