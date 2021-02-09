Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2083
Breakin' The Law
@farmreporter
picked a tricky artist for the current artist's challenge. Jeff Wall. Most of his pictures are staged, so is this one, only the subject had no idea. I saw the sign, and knew they were coming, and just waited for the right moment.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
3
0
Stephomy
@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my picture using...
2083
photos
41
followers
75
following
570% complete
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
9th February 2021 12:32pm
Tags
for2021
,
ac-jeff-wall
Joan Robillard
ace
And owner and dog are both thrilled you are taking the picture.
February 9th, 2021
Wendy
ace
Thank you for entering the challenge with this perfectly timed shot.
You are the first and I was getting very worried that no one would enter.
Jeff Wall also did 'regular' photos of things and places so I people who dig a bit would see some of these as well.
February 9th, 2021
Wendy
ace
Do you think he is too tough to use for this challenge?
February 9th, 2021
You are the first and I was getting very worried that no one would enter.
Jeff Wall also did 'regular' photos of things and places so I people who dig a bit would see some of these as well.