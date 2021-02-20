Sign up
Photo 2091
Looking Right
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
3
1
Stephomy
@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it.
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
20th February 2021 4:06pm
Tags
for2021
Junko Y
ace
I love this! The silhouettes are wonderfully shaped, and I like the smaller twigs on the lower part. I might consider removing the top bits because they aren't connected to anything that can be seen.
February 20th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
nice silhouettes
February 20th, 2021
Stephomy
@jyokota
Haha, I didn't even think about that. I removed a lot of blurry branches, and once I got those I stopped.
February 20th, 2021
