Photo 2131
Exiting
A potential buyer exits after a brief tour of this fine urban home.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Stephomy
@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my picture using...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
26th March 2021 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stephomy_birds
Joan Robillard
ace
Great timing
March 26th, 2021
