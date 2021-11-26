Macro of Green Slime

@lynbonn challenged me this week to "show us why Seattle is the Emerald City". I could take some pictures of our pristine evergreen trees, or focus on the rain that waters a lot of our vegetation keeping it green all winter long, but instead I'll reveal to the world what really makes Seattle the Emerald City. It's the green slime. Anyone from Seattle will recognize this thin, slimy layer of green that grows anywhere you let it. It turns blue houses green. It causes you to lose your step when you slip on it. It keeps the folks at Brown Bear Carwash busy through the dark months. It stains the pants of anyone daring enough to sit on lawn furniture in the off season. It is the green slime that gives Seattle its Emerald glow.