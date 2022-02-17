Previous
Time Travel by stephomy
Time Travel

@la_photographic is my Get Pushed partner this week. Rather than issue me a challenge, she asked me a question: "What do you think of travel?" I wasn't quite sure how to interpret that, so I went with time travel. Specifically I went back to October 11th, 2013. That was the first day I posted a picture on this website. https://365project.org/stephomy/365/2013-10-11 I decided to do a different take on the same subject of that picture. It is not an easy subject because it hangs on the wall in my narrow hallway. The original picture was taken with a point and shoot camera, and this shot was done on my Nikon with an adjustable lens set at 70mm.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

February 17th, 2022  
