How Osprey Are Made by stephomy
How Osprey Are Made

It was hard to keep the camera focused for the whole sequence but I put all the shots together because it was a cool moment to capture.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Stephomy

ace
stephomy
Hello I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my pictures using...
