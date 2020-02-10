Previous
Next
I don't know what I'm doing .. by steveandkerry
Photo 2643

I don't know what I'm doing ..

or why....but it feels right.

Interesting film 281 The Adventures of Priscilla,queen of the desert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGWWeourHUg
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise