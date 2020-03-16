Previous
Panic buyers by steveandkerry
Photo 2678

Panic buyers

Stand out from the crowd, just shop normally!

Someone who did stand out from the crowd died yesterday. First Mark E Smith now Genesis P Orridge, all the important people of my youth are dying..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odZob7hBFbo
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
