A Wren in the hand by steveandkerry
Photo 2802

A Wren in the hand

Interesting film 433 Meeks cutoff

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rhNrz2hX_o
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
kali ace
cute, did it fly into a window?
July 19th, 2020  
Dreich ace
@kali66 No it freaked out after getting trapped in the shed
July 19th, 2020  
