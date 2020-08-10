Previous
Colourful moths of bristol by steveandkerry
Photo 2824

Colourful moths of bristol

Clockwise. Spotted Magpie, Brimstone, Box tree moth, Lime speck pug, Common purple and gold, Jersey Tiger

10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
Photo Details

kali ace
beautiful, great diversity. seeing hardly any moths here, but i guess its winter
August 10th, 2020  
Dreich ace
@kali66 I wasn't catching moths when I lived in NZ. I would be interested to see some if you could manage when it gets warmer.
August 10th, 2020  
kali ace
most of them are plain brown . We used to notice a lot more come inside at night years ago, numbers definitely down.
August 10th, 2020  
