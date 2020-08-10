Sign up
Photo 2824
Colourful moths of bristol
Clockwise. Spotted Magpie, Brimstone, Box tree moth, Lime speck pug, Common purple and gold, Jersey Tiger
Interesting film 449 The truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoNoOn6c0gA
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Dreich
ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
kali
ace
beautiful, great diversity. seeing hardly any moths here, but i guess its winter
August 10th, 2020
Dreich
ace
@kali66
I wasn't catching moths when I lived in NZ. I would be interested to see some if you could manage when it gets warmer.
August 10th, 2020
kali
ace
most of them are plain brown . We used to notice a lot more come inside at night years ago, numbers definitely down.
August 10th, 2020
