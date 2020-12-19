Previous
Drop off by steveandkerry
Drop off

Interesting film 578 Phoenix

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4yAqUGBBbA&t=25s
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
