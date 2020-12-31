Previous
Next
Tree and fence line by steveandkerry
Photo 2964

Tree and fence line

Interesting film 588 Lovers Rock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVOhXowWqDU
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helge Erik Storheim
Great minimalism (and beautiful tree!)
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise