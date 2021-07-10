Previous
Green moths by steveandkerry
Photo 3151

Green moths

my favourite..... Large Emerald, Green Arches, Green Carpet

Interesting film 772 Happy go Lucky

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sd4EG6BeDV0
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
Photo Details

Mona ace
My favorites are blue, the lycaenids (butterflies not moths, as you know), they are called Bläulinge (bluelings) in my language. But I love your green moth too!
July 10th, 2021  
