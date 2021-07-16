Previous
swallowtail moth by steveandkerry
Photo 3156

swallowtail moth

Interesting film 778 El Sur

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ox_Vs1T2AWM
16th July 2021

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.




Jesika
Beautiful and delicate, haven’t had any visit so far but got a Thorn, ?early, last night.
July 16th, 2021  
