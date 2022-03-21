Previous
Next
Fone and fag by steveandkerry
Photo 3403

Fone and fag

Started doing a bit of music again recently. Here's my first effort. Rough and ready but that's how I like it!
https://soundcloud.com/type-slowly/blisterscene
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise