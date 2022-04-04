Previous
Laundry horror by steveandkerry
Photo 3417

Laundry horror

Song I composed with Roland SH101 and Drumatix back in the 80,s. Now part of museum exhibit in Bradford I saw last year.
https://soundcloud.com/type-slowly/home-improvements
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
