Now Playing ...

Back on Christmas Eve, my husband Kit updated our little peg board to say “Now Playing It’s a Wonderful Life” just before we watched the film (which is our tradition). Then, a couple of days ago, he randomly updated the board again and waited for me to spot it. It made me smile, so that’s my picture for today.



We’re still in a Tier 4 Lockdown, so nothing too exciting happened today although I did spend about 2 hours in Tesco doing a weekly shop! It was nice to have a little taste of freedom.